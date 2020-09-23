https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/screaming-antifa-black-lives-matter-militants-terrorize-dc-diners-turn-tables-throw-chairs-video/

President Trump must fire FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Antifa militants terrorized DC diners Wednesday night.

Riots and violence erupted on Wednesday after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Two officers were shot by rioters in Louisville Wednesday night and the violence and mayhem continued to spread to other cities.

Antifa terrorists marched into Adams Morgan in DC waving their signature red and black Antifa flags.

WATCH:

Marching into Adam’s Morgan. Police still monitoring from blocks away, not intervening. pic.twitter.com/bBy39Xhecp — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 24, 2020

Antifa-BLM militants terrorized diners in DC, chanting, “silence is violence!”

At one point the domestic terrorists surrounded a white couple dining and screamed at them.

Tables were turned over and chairs were strewn everywhere.

WATCH:

Antifa confronts people dining in AdMo pic.twitter.com/ATIAoG9w2R — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 24, 2020

Smoke bomb thrown onto a patio in DC:

Smoke bomb thrown onto patio in DC pic.twitter.com/95KNpd35Dh — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) September 24, 2020

