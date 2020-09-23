https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cruz-ginsburg-resolution-supremecourt/2020/09/23/id/988390

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Tuesday blocked a U.S. Senate resolution honoring former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg over language added by Democrats noting that Ginsburg’s dying wish was to wait until after the 2020 presidential election for a successor to be named, the Texas Tribune reports.

“Unfortunately, the Democratic leader has put forth an amendment to turn that bipartisan resolution into a partisan resolution,” Cruz said on the Senate floor, referring to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“Specifically, the Democratic leader wants to add a statement that Justice Ginsburg’s position should not be filled until a new president is installed, purportedly based on a comment Justice Ginsburg made to family members shortly before she passed.

“That, of course, is not the standard,” he added. “Under the Constitution, members of the judiciary do not appoint their own successors.”

Schumer, while addressing the resolution, said all “the kind words and lamentations about Justice Ginsburg from the Republican majority will be totally empty if those Republicans ignore her dying wish and instead replace her with someone who will tear down everything she built.”

Cruz then objected to the resolution and said it was “beneath the dignity” of the Senate.

Republicans are moving quickly to replace Ginsburg’s seat ahead of the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump is set to announce his nominee this Saturday.

