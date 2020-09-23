https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/ted-cruz-on-supreme-court-pick

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Wednesday to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees and talk about his timely new book, “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History.”

Sen. Cruz argued that, while Congressional Democrats are outraged over President Trump’s chance at a third court appointment, no one on either side should be afraid of a Supreme Court justice being appointed if it’s done according to the founding documents. That’s why it’s crucial that the GOP fills the vacant seat with a true constitutionalist.

