The Democrats are beside themselves because they tried to pass a resolution including Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish but Senator Ted Cruz blocked it.

Senator Cruz opposed the “partisan” language that noted her dying wish was that her successor wouldn’t be chosen until after the presidential inauguration in 2021.

The Texas Tribune reports that Senator Ted Cruz got into a “war of words” on the Senate floor that is likely a preamble to a coming brawl to replace Ginsburg.

Senator Cruz mentioned Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s “bipartisan resolution” in his floor remarks:

“Unfortunately, the Democratic leader has put forth an amendment to turn that bipartisan resolution into a partisan resolution. Specifically, the Democratic leader wants to add a statement that Justice Ginsburg’s position should not be filled until a new president is installed, purportedly based on a comment Justice Ginsburg made to family members shortly before she passed. That, of course, is not the standard. Under the Constitution, members of the judiciary do not appoint their own successors.”

Schumer predictably gave a snarky retort from the Senate floor: “Justice Ginsburg would easily see through the legal sophistry.”

Cruz objected to the resolution… it did not pass.

Today on the Senate floor I objected to Sen. Schumer’s amendment, politicizing a bipartisan resolution, put forward by Senate Republicans, to commemorate the life and service Justice Ginsburg by calling to leave the #SCOTUS vacancy open. WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/Rvmr2mEJ8S — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 23, 2020

Cruz called out the CBS anchor and the media for their hypocrisy during a great segment on CBS This Morning. Watch as Senator Cruz dismantles their argument piece by piece:

Senator Lindsey Graham says Republicans already have enough votes to confirm Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s #SCOTUS replacement before #ElectionDay.@SenTedCruz joins us to discuss more on the fight to fill the late justice’s seat and why he’s changing his stance. pic.twitter.com/MDAAksPD0l — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 22, 2020

The anchor and co-anchor rudely cut off Cruz several times and were showing obvious bias. Senator Cruz did a great job explaining his position.

