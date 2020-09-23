https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/separate-mass-gatherings-led-franklin-graham-jonathan-cahn-converge/

Two separate mass gatherings calling for prayer for the nation will take place Saturday on the National Mall in Washington.

The “Washington Prayer March 2020,” will be led by evangelist Franklin Graham, and “The Return — National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance,” by Jonathan Cahn, the Messianic rabbi known for his New York Times bestsellers, including “The Harbinger.”

Graham and Cahn both say God led them separately to call for the mass assemblies, CBN News reported.

“God is converging everything. That’s how important this day is,” Cahn told CBN.

“The Return” will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time between the Washington Monument and the Capitol building. At noon Eastern, the prayer march will begin at the Lincoln Memorial, stopping for focused prayer at sites on the National Mall.

Watch “Washington Prayer March 2020” here at noon Saturday.

Watch “The Return here Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition, as WND reported, Focus on the Family is holding a virtual pro-life event called “See Life 2020” at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night that can be viewed here.

In an interview last week with WND, Cahn pointed to another crucial time in America, during the Civil War, when Abraham Lincoln declared a solemn assembly “and it changed the course of history.”

“We are at a more dangerous point than ever. We have an election that can change the course of the nation at such a time when so many signs are pointing to danger of judgment,” he told WND.

“I believe that if we do not rise to this now, here, embodied by the return, we may pass the point of no return. That’s why I’m calling on any believer who has any kind of burden for America to join, whether they come to Washington or wherever they are.

“But we need to do this as never before.”

In a promotion for the march, Graham said the country “is in trouble” and the “only hope for America is God.”

“We’re coming to pray. And I’m just asking people to join me,” he said.

“Let’s fill this city with people who are willing to pray for this country, to pray for the president, to pray for all of our leaders, Democrat and Republican.”

