Black activist and MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton decried a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to indict only one officer in the police shooting of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor.

“I think it’s grossly insufficient,” Sharpton told MSNBC following Wednesday’s announcement of three charges of wanton endangerment. “It does not deal with the fact that the life of Breonna Taylor was taken.

“It does not address her being a victim of being killed. The value of her life is not at all addressed in these charges. You could get endangerment if you shot in the air at nothing. You took a woman’s life.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed March 13 when three plainclothes Louisville police officers attempted to execute a search warrant of her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation. Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire on the officers and Taylor was killed in the exchange of gunfire, hit with five shots of the 20 fired by police.

Her death often has been mentioned in relation to George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after being arrested for passing a counterfeit $20 bill. The autopsy report said he died of a coronary.

Both have been cited by activists as examples of what they consider “systemic racism” in law enforcement and American society in general.

