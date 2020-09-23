https://hannity.com/media-room/siri-shock-hey-siri-where-are-the-terrorists-answer-leaves-apple-users-appalled/

Apple’s virtual assistant Siri uses voice queries and language user interface to answer questions, make recommendations and perform requested tasks for iPhone, iPad and Mac systems. But, what would happen if Siri got political?

It’s real, and it’s happening now.

When asked where the terrorists are, Apple’s virtual assistant has been directing iPhone users to police stations in their respective areas, according to a series of videos being shared online.

In a video posted to Facebook, Joel Overstreet asked Siri, “where are the terrorists?” and what came next was shocking, to say the least.

He received a list of four police departments near his location as recommendations.

“We need to voice our disgust with this,” Overstreet said in the clip shared on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. “This is very, very disturbing that Apple would allow this into our algorithms.”

“This needs to be shared,” he added. “Elections have consequences.”

Another video showed a woman asking the same question to Siri. The response was the same: “One possibility that I am seeing is the Pismo Police Department on Bello Street. Is that the one you want?”

“Listen for yourself. Great job #apple,” the user wrote alongside the clip on Twitter, according to the New York Post.

Similar posts can be found strewn throughout Twitter and Facebook alike, with outraged users tagging the multinational company in search for answers.

Hey @Apple why does Siri direct people to a local police department when they ask “Where are the terrorists?” There are two explanations, but I’ll wait… pic.twitter.com/TwQ9G1Hr2B — Nick Madrid (@nickmadridmusic) September 23, 2020

‘Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?’

Concerning response here, @Apple… pic.twitter.com/zEA2VzoIEi — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyVNL) September 23, 2020

Despite this fiery demand for an explanation, Apple has yet to respond or even recognize the pressing issue; however, some users have claimed that Siri no longer shows the same result.

Interesting.

In a time where the country is completely divided over the issue of institutional police reform, even the biggest corporations have shared their thoughts on the matter; however, for a company like Apple to allow these vile remarks into their algorithm and software is unacceptable.

BREAKING: Grand Jury in Louisville Indicts a Former Police Officer in the Death of Breonna Taylor posted by Hannity Staff – 2 hours ago From Fox News: One of three officers involved in the Louisville, Ky., drug operation that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 was indicted Wednesday on criminal charges. Officer Brett Hankison, whom the department fired earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. This is a developing story; check back for updates. LAWLESS IN SEATTLE: City Council Overrides Mayor’s Veto, Moves to Defund Police Department By 50% posted by Hannity Staff – 6 hours ago The Seattle City Council overrode Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto Tuesday night; vowing to defund their police department by a whopping 50% as the region struggles to crackdown on protests, homelessness, and rampant drug abuse. “We cannot look away from this and we can no longer accept the status quo if we truly believe that Black lives matter,” Council President Lorena Gonzalez said. The final vote was 7-2 against the Mayor’s veto of a bill that would slash the budget by $3 million. Seattle: Antifa black bloc rioters force police vehicles away. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/0RrQPvsimB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2020 “Everyone deserves to feel safe … Countless videos of Black and brown lives lost here in Seattle and across the country shows us that not everyone feels safe,” González added, according to the Times. “We need public safety that’s centered on harm reduction, not the status quo…When I look back in this moment of time, I want to be able to tell my daughter, who I’m currently holding in my arms, that I did the right thing and that I voted on the right side of history.” Read the full report at Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

