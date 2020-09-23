https://djhjmedia.com/kari/soros-exposed-an-alleged-soros-funded-activist-may-have-pulled-a-gun-in-a-riot-how-marxism-is-funded/

Joe Hoft at Gateway Pundit wrote a great expose of what could finally tip off the public to the understanding of how Billionaire George Soros has gotten himself run out of numerous other countries in the world for corrupt financial dealings and for funding corrupt war tactics to implement his apparent love of domination and control over free people.

In Hoft’s article, EXCLUSIVE: BLM Communist Who Pointed a Gun at Random Drivers in Louisville Identified as Robin Crandel – Is Linked to Soros-Funded Organization, Hoft wrote: “We’ve identified the young communist who pointed a gun at highway goers last Friday in Louisville, KY. On Friday September 20, 2020, in Louisville, KY, Democrat activists were out shutting down highway traffic. Drone footage captured the communists pointing guns at drivers.“

This series of tweets shows drone footage of the incident:

drone footage of communists pointing guns at drivers at previous Breonna Taylor ‘protest’ pic.twitter.com/6apZ0NYDlm — 𝐿𝓊𝒸𝒾𝒹 𝐻𝓊𝓇𝓇𝒾𝒸𝒶𝓃𝑒 #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 22, 2020

Hofts article goes on to expose what has been suspected for a long time, that Community Organizers , activists, think tanks, organizations and thugs are paid foot soilders in what appears to be a decades long war that Sorors has had on free and open societies.

Hoft cites someone who was able to possibly identify the woman with a gun and then research her background witch led to George Soros, writing: “Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) XRVision our friend and contributor Yaacov Apelbaum was able to identify the young communist woman who pointed the gun at innocent drivers in the pictures above.”

In a bizarre twist of fate, Soros major funding operation is called “Open Society” which in fact is one of a handful of major Grassroots Marketing Platforms that are federally assisted to bring about world domination. No really- that is the goal of Marxism, world domination.

The radical far left has exploited our IRS rules for federal non profits, making the most of promoting their activists and causes to bring about sense of collective demands for policy changes that will bring about their ultimate control over the American Republic.

Recall that during the Obama years, Conservative groups were denied similar funding with the weaponization of the IRS.

Soros’ Open Society is a Federal Charity 501 (c) (3) who describe themselves: “Open Society Foundations, formerly the Open Society Institute, is an international grantmaking network founded by business magnate George Soros. Open Society Foundations financially support civil society groups around the world, with a stated aim of advancing justice, education, public health and independent.”

In other words, they fund activism. And their activism might be the kind that burn down cities and try to kill people.

Even Turkey doesn’t like Soros, and in 2018 Soros was forced to close up his Open Society operations. According to theBBC, who reported: “The Open Society Foundation said “baseless claims” about its work had been made in Turkish media, which made it impossible for it to continue. The move also comes after President Tayyip Erdogan said Mr Soros was trying to divide and destroy nations.He linked him to anti-government protests at Istanbul’s Gezi Park in 2013.”

Hungry has a Stop Soros bill, VOX wrote in 2018:

“This week, Hungary passed what the government dubbed the “Stop Soros” law, named after Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros. The new law, drafted by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, creates a new category of crime, called “promoting and supporting illegal migration” — essentially, banning individuals and organizations from providing any kind of assistance to undocumented immigrants. This is so broadly worded that, in theory, the government could arrest someone who provides food to an undocumented migrant on the street or attends a political rally in favor of their rights.

“The primary aim of this legislation is to intimidate, by means of criminal law, those who fully legitimately assist asylum seekers or foreigners,” the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a local human rights group, explains in a press release. “It threatens [to] jail those who support vulnerable people.”

Crimea

The violence that broke out in the streets of Crimea with organized arson and riots, was immediately identified by posters on twitter as a George Soros funded operation. That isn’t so hard to believe. It may all be about to come to a head with recent investigations.

Hillary Clinton and George Soros played a major part in this engineered overthrow, and quite literally helped neo-Nazis in Ukraine seize power. After this happened, Russia was concerned about Crimea and it’s tradeports being infringed, so it set up proxy fighters and annexed it. — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 25, 2020

It just goes on and on and on.. What we really need to understand is why America has not stopped Soros yet.

Holy Smokes. Kavanaugh just dropped a MOAB on George Soros. SCOTUS ruled orgs affiliated w Soros’ Open Society lose the protection of 1A & can be treated as international threats as this impacts supporters in the US & abroad. This is a proper BOOM https://t.co/jQMWq556yM pic.twitter.com/41sn8RBNbF — Shirtless Pundit 🇺🇸 (@ShirtlessPundit) August 15, 2020

We know there are some big announcements about to break, and I know I am going to be watching for something about Soros funding bad stuff.

No! We are not crazy for seeing the connections.

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism.

