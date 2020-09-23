https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/stephen-colbert-shows-daytime-video-outside-shows-nyc-studio-to-mock-trump-for-saying-theres-been-violence-in-the-streets/

The Trump administration has threatened to withhold federal aid to cities with mayors who have “permitted violence and destruction of property.” Those cities include Chicago, Portland and New York City. As for the latter, Stephen Colbert took a rather familiar approach to attempt to prove to Trump that there hasn’t been consistent problems with violence in The Big Apple:

Colbert employs the @paulkrugman approach to journalism; insists all’s well in NYC as he shows video of the UWS looking quiet pic.twitter.com/Ff14wOoF1w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2020

Yep, that’s definitely the Paul Krugman approach.

“Everything’s fine in MY neighborhood” — @StephenAtHome https://t.co/oXlUgnYRdV — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 23, 2020

Now imagine this is @StephenAtHome responding to the cops shooting a black guy. https://t.co/oXlUgnYRdV — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 23, 2020

There’s a lot not going on in that video, which must mean none of it exists. *Eye roll*

No sign of racism anywhere either. Weird! — Peaceful Destruction Hamilton (@alexhamilton74) September 23, 2020

It will never cease to amaze me that a party who consistently shouts that the unseen but ubiquitous forces of white supremacy dominate and erode every aspect of American life continue to play this “but things are quiet in my backyard!” card. https://t.co/QXkb5R0rk5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

The gaslighting…… — NJV (@njv_njv) September 23, 2020

Steve: Why are the streets so empty? — True Liberal 2 (@TrueLiberal2) September 23, 2020

Trump broke so many of these would be comedians. And he’s funnier than all of them. — SST (@Toots2020) September 23, 2020

I’m guessing he doesn’t take the A train https://t.co/JpbIrojEo4 — schu (@Schu64) September 23, 2020

Not likely.

