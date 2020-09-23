https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/steven-crowder-on-former-pence-aides-trump-story

“It was probably said in the context of a Joke!”

Crowder called out Olivia Troye, a “former Pence aide,” who recently claimed she overheard Donald Trump say he hated shaking hands with his constituents. Crowder brought a new point of view to the conversation with two observations: Troye’s story is hearsay, and Troye might have failed to pick up on the president’s sense of humor. Watch the full clip here.

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

