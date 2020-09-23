https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/suspect-arrested-shooting-two-louisville-police-officers-amid-breonna-taylor?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting Wednesday night of two Louisville, Ky., police officers during protests related to the Breonna Taylor case.

The suspect has been identified as Larynzo Johnson. He is charged with 14 counts of wanton endangerment on a police officer and two counts of assault on a police officer, according to WLKY, a local CBS affiliate.

Johnson’s bond has yet to be set and he will not be arraigned until Friday, the TV station also reported

Interim Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder said late Wednesday that one of the officers shot was in surgery and both were in stable condition. The names of the officers were not released.

The protests follow a grand jury on Wednesday afternoon indicted a former Louisville police detective in connection with the fatal police shooting of Taylor in March.

The detective was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. The two other officers involved in the case were not charged, sparked the protests in downtown Louisville.

