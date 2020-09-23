https://www.lifezette.com/2020/09/texas-youth-summit-urges-conservative-minded-youth-to-be-a-shining-light-for-truth/

Texas Youth Summit held their 2020 Summit this past weekend for students in high school and college at Grace Woodlands Church.

There were 500 students in attendance with hundreds more on the wait-list, according to Christian Collins, founder of Texas Youth Summit (pictured below). All students were able to attend for free thanks to the generous sponsorship of many donors in the community.

Image Credit: Courtesy, Texas Youth Summit

The energetic two-day event featured addresses from national leaders for the conservative movement including Congressman Dan Crenshaw, advisors to President Trump Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens, commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, and former police officer Brandon Tatum. Students had the opportunity to ask speakers questions and meet them afterwards.

Image Credit: Courtesy, Texas Youth Summit

Candace Owens kicked off the weekend on Friday evening and challenged students to think critically when listening to theories; whether they are taught in the classroom or on social media.

She encouraged students to stand up to anti-American ideologies and defend our country, even if they feel like they are alone. Collins interviewed Owens on the stage and quoted the scripture from 1 Timothy, “Don’t let anyone look down on you because of your youth,” in response.

When asked about her motives for stepping so strongly into the political spotlight, Owens shared “I felt this tremendous burden to fight this narrative and wake up Black America.”

“It’s so encouraging to be around this many conservatives my age … I feel like there aren’t too many kids with my views at school.”

Attendees contributed emphatic applause from their seats in response to her calls for confidence. The challenge of facing attacks everyday motivated Owens to look for the good in every situation, “At the end of the day, being a light and being positive always wins,” she said.

Image Credit: Courtesy, Texas Youth Summit

Image Credit: Courtesy, Texas Youth Summit

Brandon Tatum later joined Owens on stage and shared the importance of doing everything from a place of righteousness and instead of a place of fear. Owens and Tatum co-founded the movement, Blexit, which is “aimed to uplift and empower minorities to realize the American Dream.”

Immediately following the conclusion of Owens’ and Tatum’s time on stage, students flooded the main hall for a chance to get a picture with Owens.

Instead of having students walk up to her in front of the backdrop, she went right down the line herself to get as many pictures as possible before she had to leave. When asked about her impressions of the first night, one young lady waiting in line said, “It’s so encouraging to be around this many conservatives my age … I feel like there aren’t too many kids with my views at school.”

Another said that he had brought a friend with him to the event who had been hesitant, but felt encouraged to step out of his comfort zone after hearing Tatum’s words. Saturday morning a high school senior said they were most looking forward to hearing Charlie Kirk and Congressman Crenshaw. “I think both of them are so sharp, and I enjoy listening to Charlie’s podcasts each day.”

Image Credit: Courtesy, Texas Youth Summit

Congressman Crenshaw immediately had the attention of the room when he stepped on stage Saturday afternoon. As he spoke to students, he encouraged them to ask questions about how to handle crucial conversations between people who disagree. He specifically wanted to know what students were being confronted with in the classroom so that they could problem solve together and other students could learn.

Image Credit: Courtesy, Texas Youth Summit

The 2020 Summit was a great opportunity for this younger generation to come together and celebrate the ideals that make America the best country in the world. A tremendous success for Christian Collins and his dedicated team!

