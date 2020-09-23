https://noqreport.com/2020/09/23/the-pagans-lost-their-intellectual-heavyweight-now-what/

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a tyrant and wrong on every significant issue. But make no mistake, she was highly intelligent and certainly a worthy rival for the soul of a nation. What will become in the wake of her demise? In truth, the pagans loved the Notorious RBG, but how many could articulate her tenure on the highest court other than the fact that she was a feminist. Put more bluntly people love the Notorious RBG because it is cool to love her. But the idolatry surrounding RBG was not one she necessarily invited upon herself. She was not big on emotionalism, and emotionalism is what the Left has become.

The arguments made by the Pagan leftists have increasingly become anti-intellectual with the rise of Critical Theory. As I describe in great detail, their priestess Robin DiAngelo consistently employs the non-falsifiable fallacy. She’s an intellectual lightweight, yet her book is within their canon. She rakes in five figures per speaking engagement.

So with Ginsburg gone, is the Left doomed to see more DiAngelos and fewer Ginsburgs? Are Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan capable of taking up that mantle? Being a white male, I doubt Stephen Breyer is. But if the left wanted intellectual idols in politics outside the Supreme Court, who would they turn to? Their ideological champions at the moment include Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Bernie Sanders. However, Elizabeth Warren is certainly a policy wonk. But it’s fair to say had Elizabeth Warren the ability to achieve pagan god status, she would probably have fared better in the primaries.

We are already seeing the unstoppable wave of emotionalism in the pagan community. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was perhaps the last vestige of logic to a movement that believes “I emote. Therefore, I am.” The movement that is continually pushing the envelop of sedition and revolution has no clear need for replacing high capacity legal minds. After all, the endgame of Critical Theory is to expand the proletariat for some sort of neo-Marxist revolution. And at such occasion, the Left would have no use for their Notorious RBG.

Perhaps it is mercy that Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not live to see the monster she helped create turn on her. But it’s clear that the death of an idol has emboldened the lawlessness that Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not support to complete the takeover of the pagan movement she emboldened.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

