An organization raising funds for Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense, #FightBack Foundation, published a video this week outlining the events of the night the 17-year-old fatally shot two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Portions of the video were aired Tuesday evening on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” as outlined by The Daily Wire.

The video shows Rittenhouse tending to hurt protesters during the night of the riot, before tensions escalate and the teen finds himself pursued by a mob and pinned between cars as gun shots ring out nearby.

“Every decade or so, a legal matter arises that holds the power to negatively affect our lives for generations to come,” the narrator prefaces the video. “Regardless of what side of the political spectrum you identify with, this is about you.”

“To prevent the total destruction of their communities, good Samaritans united to guard local businesses,” the video continues, showing destruction from rioters.

“So people are getting injured,” Rittenhouse himself says before the incident, the video captures. “Our job is to protect this business. Part of my job is to help people. If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way.”

“I have a medic kit,” the teen yells to the protesters. “If you are injured, come to me!”

The video, titled, “Kyle Rittenhouse – The Truth in 11 Minutes,” highlights that not one of Rittenhouse’s attackers were given a single charge.

“A 17 year-old American citizen is being sacrificed by politicians,” the narrator says. “But it’s not Kyle Rittenhouse they’re after; their end game is to strip away the Constitutional right of all citizens to defend our communities, our personal property, our lives, and the lives of our loved ones.” Rittenhouse was hit with six charges with his bail is set at $2 million. He is facing life in prison. Last month, Pierce Bainbridge, the law firm defending Rittenhouse, said in a statement that before the incident, their client was cleaning up graffiti from rioters after having finished a shift as a lifeguard in Kenosha. The teen later “received information about a call for help from a local” car dealership owner who allegedly needed protection for his properties, apparently “including two nearby mechanic’s shops,” from rioters and looters. Rittenhouse and a friend armed themselves and went to help, the statement said, noting that their weapons were in Wisconsin and “never crossed state lines.”

Describing the events of the incident, the statement noted that Rittenhouse was on his way to a mechanic’s shop when multiple rioters accosted him, recognizing him as one of the people trying to protect the shops in the area. The teen tried to flee as he was chased by the “mob,” and “[u]pon the sound of a gunshot behind him, Kyle turned and was immediately faced with an attacker lunging towards him and reaching for his rifle. He reacted instantaneously and justifiably with his weapon to protect himself, firing and striking the attacker.”

“In fear for his life and concerned the crowd would either continue to shoot at him or even use his own weapon against him, Kyle had no choice but to fire multiple rounds towards his immediate attackers, striking two, including one armed attacker,” the law firm added.

Rittenhouse, the defense team maintains, was failed by those in power that left the rioting unchecked.

“A 17-year old child should not have to take up arms in America to protect life and property. That is the job of state and local governments. However, those governments have failed, and law-abiding citizens have no choice but to protect their own communities as their forefathers did at Lexington and Concord in 1775,” the statement said.

