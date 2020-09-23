https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/changes-everything-kentucky-ag-says-police-knock-identify-breonna-taylors-boyfriend-started-firing/

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Detective Brett Hankison has been indicted on three counts of “wanton endangerment in the first degree” by a grand jury.

Following the announcement on Wednesday Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told reporters that the night Breonna Taylor died, police did knock and announce themselves before Breonna’s boyfriend shot at them.

This fact was verified by an independent witness to the events who lived nearby.

AG Daniel Cameron: Evidence shows that officers both knocked and announced their presence at the apartment. The officers’ statements about their announcement are corroborated by an independent witness.

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron says that the night #BreonnaTaylor died, police did knock and announce themselves before Breonna’s boyfriend shot at them. This fact was verified by an independent witness to the events who lived nearby. pic.twitter.com/0ipTvVYv7r — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 23, 2020

