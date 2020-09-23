https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/517723-top-gop-senators-release-findings-from-controversial-biden-probe

Two Senate Republican chairmen on Wednesday released findings from their months-long investigation into the Bidens, arguing that Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukraine gas company “cast a shadow” over Obama-era policy.

The controversial report, from Sens. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold Johnson CIA found Putin ‘probably directing’ campaign against Biden: report This week: Supreme Court fight over Ginsburg’s seat upends Congress’s agenda GOP set to release controversial Biden report MORE (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyCollins says she will vote ‘no’ on Supreme Court nominee before election The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump, GOP allies prepare for SCOTUS nomination this week Gardner signals support for taking up Supreme Court nominee this year MORE (R-Iowa), comes only weeks before the November election and days before the first debate between President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: ‘This is my country’ Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: ‘This is my country’ Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: ‘How did you do where you came from?’ MORE—raising concerns among Democrats that the two are trying to interfere in the presidential election and bolster Trump in the final stretch of the campaign.

The GOP senators acknowledge in their report it is “not clear” how much U.S. policy was impacted because of Hunter Biden’s work for Ukraine gas company Burisma Holdings, but argue that it created an “awkwardness” for the Obama-era State Department.

“What the Chairmen discovered during the course of this investigation is that the Obama administration knew that Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board was problematic and did interfere in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine,” the GOP chairmen wrote in their report.

Two officials — George Kent, who is currently serving as deputy assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs and Amos Hochstein, a senior Obama-era State Department official — both told the committee that they raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s work and the potential conflict of interest with U.S. Ukraine policy, according to the GOP report.

“Kent’s concerns went unaddressed, and in September 2016, he emphasized in an email to his colleagues, ‘Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine,” the report says.

But Kent’s concerns were previously made public last year, when The Washington Post reported that he raised concerns that Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma Holdings could undercut U.S. policy in Ukraine.

Hochstein previously told associates that Burisma never factored into a change in U.S. policy, and he was expected to tell committee staff working on the GOP probe that the Obama administration sought to punish Burisma rather than protect it.

In addition to Obama-era State Department policy, the GOP probe also dug into financial transactions and travel that Hunter Biden took with a Secret Service detail while his father was vice president.

The report is expected to spark fierce backlash from both Democrats and the Biden campaign, who have been deeply skeptical of the investigation and warn it could spread Russian misinformation.

Committee Democrats are expected to release their own report countering the GOP findings, and the Biden campaign immediately panned Johnson on Wednesday.

“As the coronavirus death toll climbs and Wisconsinites struggle with joblessness, Ron Johnson has wasted months diverting the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee away from any oversight of the catastrophically botched federal response to the pandemic, a threat Sen. Johnson has dismissed by saying that ‘death is an unavoidable part of life.’ Why? To subsidize a foreign attack against the sovereignty of our elections with taxpayer dollars,” Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

Johnson has denied for months that his investigation was not being driven by Biden’s presidential run, but he has spoken of the report as something that would raise questions about the former vice president’s fitness for office.

“What our investigations are uncovering, I think, will reveal this is not somebody we should be electing president of the United States,” Johnson said in an interview with local Wisconsin radio station WCLO earlier this month.

No evidence has indicated criminal wrongdoing by the Bidens. A narrative, seized on by President Trump, that Biden worked to oust Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin to protect his son has been widely discredited, though Hunter Biden has said joining the board was “poor judgment.”

The committee, as part of a vote earlier this month, agreed to release transcripts from the closed-door depositions simultaneously as the GOP report. The depositions were not released on Wednesday with the report, but a spokesman for Johnson said they would be released later Wednesday.

Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersBiden’s six best bets in 2016 Trump states GOP set to release controversial Biden report Democrats fear Russia interference could spoil bid to retake Senate MORE (D-Mich.), the top Democrat on the committee, warned that releasing the GOP report without the transcripts violated the agreement to release the transcripts, which passed the Homeland Security panel on a voice vote.

“Your release of a report without the simultaneous release of all witness interview transcripts, in direct violation of this committee’s rules, would further weaken the committee’s ability to effectively carry out its responsibilities on behalf of the public in the future,” he said.

–Updated at 8:08 a.m.

