Townhall Media’s Julio Rosas was on the ground in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday night reporting on the violent protests that erupted after police were not charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Two police officers were shot shortly after the announcement.

https://t.co/iM5dSB2Q9e‘s @Julio_Rosas11 joined @IngrahamAngle to report what he saw on the ground in Louisville, Kentucky, when two police officers were shot by rioters. pic.twitter.com/Ok2EMSefNR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2020

Rosas travels all over the country to get live footage of newsworthy events and is often featured on Fox News, appearing on the Laura Ingraham show on Wednesday. His reporting is solid. A Marine, Rosas is no stranger to danger and has found himself in sticky situations during the summer of riots, including getting shot in the stomach with a rubber bullet that left a wicked wound. Wherever there is mayhem, Julio is there, bringing you live footage.

One person shouted at Louisville police, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” pic.twitter.com/dTHVDeKjCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

But Rosas is not just in danger from stray crowd control measures, he is now getting targeted by an antifa fan, Chad Loder, who has 75,000 followers on Twitter. Loder tweeted out Rosas’s location and claimed that he is there to “doxx” people. Rosas is a reporter who is on the ground in every city where there’s breaking news to get footage and report the facts. He has never “doxxed” anyone.

Julio Rosas, the fascist propagandist who lionized the Kenosha murderer, is on the ground at the #LouisvilleKy protests. If you see him, call him out. https://t.co/GEKOZkqmtb pic.twitter.com/rzwV2jM3od — Chad Loder (@chadloder) September 23, 2020

Loder also accused Rosas, a Hispanic man and veteran, of being a “fascist.”

Be careful folks. Fascist journalists are here to doxx you. https://t.co/GEKOZkqmtb — Chad Loder (@chadloder) September 23, 2020

Rosas responded, “I have not given my public opinion on the shootings in Kenosha…I have only stated what I saw.” Rosas was on the ground reporting in Kenosha when Kyle Rittenhouse was involved in a shooting there. His reporting speaks for itself.

So I was just sent this. I’m blocked by this guy because it’s not true. I have not given my public opinion on the shootings in Kenosha (you can tell since he doesn’t provide evidence). In interviews about the shootings, I have only stated what I saw. pic.twitter.com/75CpupE9XX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 24, 2020

Loder did not take that explanation as true and continued to target him for confrontations with violent protesters. It’s a vile lie that Loder is only asking protesters to “call him out” when he knows as well as anyone else does that anyone painted as a “fascist” in the middle of these mobs is going to get a beat down or worse.

Julio’s entire twitter timeline is filled with interviews of the out-of-town “militia” crazies in Kenosha, painting them in a positive light and saying they’re “here to defend businesses”. He’s a lying sack of shit. If you see him filming for his propaganda outfit, call him out. https://t.co/bm9W97GupQ — Chad Loder (@chadloder) September 24, 2020

The antifa hoodlums will be disappointed, however, because Rosas is out of Louisville and safely on his way to his next assignment. Follow him @Julio_Rosas11 on Twitter for live, exciting coverage of whatever is burning today.

