President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that more peace deals with Israel, like the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, were “coming fast.”

“They are coming fast, and they know it’s great for them and great for the world,” he said during his address at the first ever virtual General Assembly.

Trump described the so-called Abraham Accords, signed last week, as a “landmark breakthrough … in the Middle East after decades of no progress.”

“Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain all signed a historic peace agreement in the White House with many other Middle Eastern countries to come,” he said.

“We intend to deliver more peace agreements shortly, and I have never been more optimistic for the future of the region. There is no blood in the sand. Those days are hopefully over,” said Trump.

“These groundbreaking peace deals are the dawn of a new Middle East,” he continued. “By taking a different approach, we have achieved different outcomes — far superior outcomes.” Borrowing from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s playbook, Trump said the accords represent “peace through strength.” “America is fulfilling our destiny as peacemaker,” he said. Touching on Iran, Trump noted the U.S. withdrawal from the “terrible Iran nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions on the world’s leading state sponsor of terror.” “We obliterated the ISIS Caliphate 100 percent, killed its founder and leader, al-Baghdadi, and eliminated the world’s top terrorist, Qassem Soleimani,” he said. Much of his address was focused on condemning China over its role in the pandemic. “The Chinese government and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease. The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” he said.

