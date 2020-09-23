https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-crushes-meghan-markle/

Posted by Kane on September 23, 2020 8:33 pm

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

I’m Not A Fan Of Hers… I Wish Harry Luck… He’s Gonna Need It

“Piers Morgan — Meghan and Harry’s brazen disregard for royal neutrality rules to dump on Trump leaves the Queen with no option but to strip them of all their royal titles.”

Full story here…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...