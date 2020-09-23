https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-crushes-meghan-markle/
I’m Not A Fan Of Hers… I Wish Harry Luck… He’s Gonna Need It
“Piers Morgan — Meghan and Harry’s brazen disregard for royal neutrality rules to dump on Trump leaves the Queen with no option but to strip them of all their royal titles.”
President @realDonaldTrump‘s “not you” roast of reporter and following answer on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is Hall of Fame material
🔥🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/ETu1z49Y0y
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 23, 2020