https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/trump-pays-respects-ruth-bader-ginsburg-supreme-court-crowd-boos?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court on Thursday to honor the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and received sharp criticism from bystanders.

Upon appearing on the top steps of the court building on Capitol Hill, spectators and others remembering her life began to boo and yell at the president from a distance.

“Vote him Out” was one of the comments directed at the president.

Thursday is the second day that Ginsburg’s casket is lying at the Supreme Court, and Friday the casket will be transferred to the Capitol.

Trump is waiting until Saturday to announce the Supreme Court nominee in respect for the memorial services for Ginsburg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

