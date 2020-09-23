https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-press-secretary-prepaid-postage-loophole-could-rig-election-favor?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A top Trump campaign staffer is arguing that a potential loophole in postal law could invite opportunities for partisan agents to rig the election in favor of Joe Biden after Election Day has passed.

J. Hogan Gidley, the press secretary for the Trump 2020 reelection campaign, told David Brody on Thursday’s premiere of “The Water Cooler” that the Trump campaign was working “every step of the way” to counteract any such schemes as the election nears.

Noting that many states have extended the mail-in ballot-counting deadline well after Election Day, Gidley said the “dirty little secret” is how the U.S. Postal Service treats pre-paid postage on ballots.

“Prepaid postage is not date-stamped when it goes through the post office,” he said. “Meaning you can wake up on Wednesday morning, and say, ‘Look, Donald Trump is ahead by 100 votes, I can go find 101 [ballots] and by law send them in the mail, get them into the ballot box to be counted by Friday,’ and it counts.”

“They could literally overturn an election,” he claimed. “We know that.”

