President TrumpDonald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: ‘This is my country’ Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE will visit the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgPelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare House passes bill to avert shutdown Democrats urge Biden to resist filibuster, court-packing calls MORE, who died last week of cancer.

Trump will pay his respects to Ginsburg while she is lying in repose at the high court, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Ginsburg will lie in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the top of the court’s front steps following a private ceremony inside the Supreme Court’s main corridor.

The arrangement allows for public viewing outdoors. Ginsburg will also lie in state in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall on Friday.

She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, a court spokesperson said. Ginsburg was 87.

The president’s decision to pay his respects to the liberal stalwart of the court comes amid a heated battle in the Senate over the push to confirm her replacement before Election Day. Trump has said he plans to announce his nominee on Saturday evening, and Senate Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm the eventual pick.

Trump reacted somberly upon hearing of Ginsburg’s death last week. The news broke while he was on stage at a campaign rally in Minnesota.

“She led an amazing life. What else can you say?” Trump told reporters. “She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

“I’m saddened to hear that,” he added.

In a written statement that he later tweeted, Trump called Ginsburg a “titan of the law” and offered prayers for the late justice’s family.

Flags outside the White House have been lowered to half staff to mark Ginsburg’s death.

Trump earlier this year opted not to visit the Capitol to pay respects to the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis John LewisDemocrats urge Biden to resist filibuster, court-packing calls Rep. Bill Pascrell named chair of House oversight panel The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden goes on offense MORE.

