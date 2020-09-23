https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-torches-meghan-markle-i-wish-a-lot-of-luck-to-harry-because-hes-gonna-need-it

President Donald Trump slammed Meghan Markle during a press conference on Wednesday after hearing that she encouraged Americans to vote for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden. The president said that he wishes her husband “a lot of luck because he’s gonna need it.”

WATCH:

Reporter: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that.” Trump: “I’m not a fan of hers…I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.” pic.twitter.com/AqO0ORI1jB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

