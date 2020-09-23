https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517909-trump-wishes-prince-harry-luck-with-meghan-markle-after-biden

President TrumpDonald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: ‘This is my country’ Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE wished Prince Harry “a lot of luck” with wife Meghan Markle Meghan MarkleDoes Kamala Harris’s music matter? Prince Harry and Meghan sign Netflix production deal ‘The West Wing’ cast to reunite for Michelle Obama’s voter registration initiative MORE after a reporter asked about the royal couple’s endorsement of Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: ‘This is my country’ Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: ‘How did you do where you came from?’ MORE during a Wednesday press conference.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that,” a reporter noted to Trump.

“I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this, and she probably has heard that. I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it,” Trump replied with a grin.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex endorsed Biden during a video for Time magazine’s list of 100 influential people.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Prince Harry said.

“When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes,” he added. “When one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially.”

“It’s time to not only reflect but act,” he concluded.

“We’re just six weeks out from Election Day, and today is National Voter Registration Day,” Markle, a U.S. citizen who is eligible to vote, noted.

Biden leads Trump in the RealClearPolitics index of polls by 3.8 points in battleground states that include Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona. The lead was 6 points on July 23.

