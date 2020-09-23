https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517909-trump-wishes-prince-harry-luck-with-meghan-markle-after-remarks-about-voting

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Romney: ‘Unthinkable and unacceptable’ to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE wished Prince Harry “a lot of luck” with wife Meghan Markle Meghan MarkleTrump wishes Prince Harry ‘luck’ with Meghan Markle after Biden endorsement: ‘Not a fan’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry call on voters to ‘reject hate speech’ and ‘misinformation’ Does Kamala Harris’s music matter? MORE after a reporter asked about the royal couple’s remarks about voting in the November election.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Democratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida Harris faces pivotal moment with Supreme Court battle MORE. I wanted to get your reaction to that,” a reporter noted to Trump.

“I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this, and she probably has heard that. I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it,” Trump replied with a grin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duke and duchess of Sussex made the remarks during a video for Time magazine’s list of 100 influential people.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Prince Harry said.

“When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes,” he added. “When one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially.”

“It’s time to not only reflect but act,” he concluded.

“We’re just six weeks out from Election Day, and today is National Voter Registration Day,” Markle, a U.S. citizen who is eligible to vote, noted.

Biden leads Trump in the RealClearPolitics index of polls by 3.8 points in battleground states that include Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona. The lead was 6 points on July 23.

–Updated on Sept. 24 at 8:46 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

