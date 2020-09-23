https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/trumps-directive-critical-race-theory-affirms-mlks-vision/

(TOWNHALL) — President Trump’s recent directive stopping Critical Race Theory training in federal agencies is a clear affirmation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of an America in which people are “not judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Calling Critical Race Theory training “a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue,” Trump took a bold stand for the vision of racial equality promoted by Dr. King and against the left-wing narrative about America that has crept into many of our cultural institutions.

Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, informed federal agency heads of the president’s decision in a memo instructing them to cease using taxpayer dollars to fund training in “critical race theory,” “white privilege,” or other “anti-American propaganda” that provokes resentment and division among federal employees. The memo instructs agencies to identify and seek to cancel contracts for any training that teaches that America “is an inherently racist or evil country” or “that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil.”

