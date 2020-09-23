https://www.outkick.com/tucker-carlson-hammers-media-over-breonna-taylor-coverage/

Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury announced indictments in the case of the death of Breonna Taylor.

The reaction led most news shows including Tucker Carlson Tonight. At the end of his opening monologue, Carlson focused on the media’s coverage.

Carlson blasted his former employers, CNN and MSNBC:

After playing clips from CNN’s Brianna Keilar and MSNBC’s Jason Johnson, Joy Reid, and Nicolle Wallace, #Tucker goes HAM on the liberal media for encouraging violence, purposefully scarring viewers, and showing no regard for the facts of a case pic.twitter.com/Ldljeb6A1j — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 24, 2020

“It is all such a lie,” Carlson responds to MSNBC saying black people can’t go anywhere. “It is a demonstrable lie. Statistics don’t back it up. The experience of your life, no matter what color you are, doesn’t back it up.”

“The fact that hundreds of thousands of people move [to the United States] every year, who are black, is living refutation of what they just said,” he continued. “Nothing about that is true.”

