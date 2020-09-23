http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rgNzSNopHCw/

Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers were shot Wednesday evening in downtown Louisville amid protests after a Kentucky grand jury did not bring murder charges against any of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

WDRB reports: “Metrosafe confirmed to WDRB News that an officer had been shot at Brook and Broadway sometime before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. No other information was immediately available. Possible injuries to the officer are unknown at this time.”

NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reported that a second officer had been shot and both are receiving medical attention at Louisville University Hospital

The condition of the officers is currently unknown.

Earlier Wednesday, protesters marched through downtown Louisville, some armed with riot shields and anti-police signs. As night fell, some rioters began setting fires around the downtown area, including the boarded up Hall of Justice.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

