It was reported that “officer down” was heard over a police scanner over the sound of gunshots fired. It was later confirmed by NBC’s Charlie Gile that two officers were shot and taken to Louisville University Hospital.

Shots were reported fired in Louisville and the sound of gunfire was caught on video.

There are no further details available, though a video was shared where the sound of gunfire is audible, and a man can be heard saying “they shot at the police.”

National Guard came in as well.

Louisville police have declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly and have instructed activists to leave the area.

Riots and demonstrations have been escalating today after the verdict was released that the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death in March of this year would not be facing criminal charges.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

