https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-officer-down-in-louisville-riots

It was reported that “officer down” was heard over a police scanner over the sound of gunshots fired. It was later confirmed by NBC’s Charlie Gile that two officers were shot and taken to Louisville University Hospital.

Louisville Metro Police confirm that TWO officers have been shot and were transported to Louisville University Hospital. — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) September 24, 2020

Shots were reported fired in Louisville and the sound of gunfire was caught on video.

An officer is reportedly down here in Louisville — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020

Hearing reports of “officer down” over the police scanner in Louisville as the Breonna Taylor riots continue to intensify. Sounded like several rapid gunshots, and then “officer down” was repeatedly said. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 24, 2020

There are no further details available, though a video was shared where the sound of gunfire is audible, and a man can be heard saying “they shot at the police.”

Chaos in Louisville as some protesters opened fire on the police. pic.twitter.com/NxStRrSWqd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

National Guard came in as well.

National Guard reinforcements coming in as reports of an officer shot in Louisville #Louisville #LouisvilleProtests #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/P3Ck2Fajf0 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 24, 2020

Louisville police have declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly and have instructed activists to leave the area.

Riots and demonstrations have been escalating today after the verdict was released that the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death in March of this year would not be facing criminal charges.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.