Two Portland protesters arrested as a result of the demonstrations on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning are serial offenders, who were ultimately released for the fourth time.

Roughly six dozen demonstrators marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building, blocking traffic and failing to adhere to the authorities’ warnings against entering the property, resulting in arrests:

#Antifa rioters threw an explosive mortar at the Penumbra Kelly police building in SE Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Bc38DGvse3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2020

Portland tonight: #Antifa rioters dance in a mosh pit in the middle of Burnside street in front of the Penumbra Kelly police building. Last night they shut down the same street as well. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2HzF5QnOFA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2020

Arrestees included Simona Andrea Arteaga, 39, and Tracy Lynn Molina, 47, both of whom are serial offenders.

Arteaga faces charges of interfering with a peace officer and trespassing, while Molina faces charges of resisting arrest, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a peace officer. Both were released for the fourth time, according to journalist Andy Ngo:

Both arrested for the 4th time at a violent Portland BLM-antifa protest. They were charged & released within a few hours without bail: Simona Andrea Arteaga, 39, of Portland https://t.co/VesdcFCMuD Tracy Lynn Molina, 47, of Logsden, Ore. https://t.co/q82Ia93Isw pic.twitter.com/aJd0Gc4qw1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2020

Laura Sutton, 33, was also arrested for interfering with a peace officer, per police.

Additionally, police announced on Wednesday that two participants of the protest in Portland were involved in a shooting:

On September 22, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 4400 block of Northeast Glisan Street on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and learned there had been a physical altercation between two subjects. The altercation led one of the subjects to fire a gun towards the other subject. The subject was struck by gunfire and subsequently a business was hit with gunfire as well. Both subjects were transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Both subjects sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Prior to this incident, both subjects were participants in a group that gathered at Laurelhurst Park and marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building located in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street.

Critics have pointed to what they have dubbed Portland’s “revolving door” in arrests, as many of the protesters over the past few weeks have been released without bail, resulting in several serial offenders being released:

Deidra Rose Watts, 25, formerly known as David Villalpando Perez, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested at the antifa gathering in north Portland. She’s part of the #antifa press crew & was quickly released without bail. #PortlandRiotshttps://t.co/9kkSQGeMkZ https://t.co/Bw2AvOHyK9 pic.twitter.com/9tAp4wfpos — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2020

On 8–9 Sept., antifa wearing helmets, gas masks & carrying shields marched through downtown Portland. They were accompanied by their support car caravan who shut down traffic. They threw eggs & bottles at police, & vandalized the area. 11 were arrested. https://t.co/FQyV694SW7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 11, 2020

