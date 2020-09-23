https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/unhinged-and-deranged-did-msnbcs-morning-joe-hosts-panelists-set-a-record-for-saying-fascist-and-hitler-today/

We can’t be sure what the record is for the use of “fascist” and “Hitler” on one cable news program, but as Grabien News founder Tom Elliott helped demonstrate with a video, hosts and panelists on “Morning Joe” earlier today must have come close to breaking it:

One thing is for sure:

Fact check: TRUE!

And “fascist”… and “Nazi”…

So much has changed in four years:

Right!?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...