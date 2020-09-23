https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/unhinged-and-deranged-did-msnbcs-morning-joe-hosts-panelists-set-a-record-for-saying-fascist-and-hitler-today/
We can’t be sure what the record is for the use of “fascist” and “Hitler” on one cable news program, but as Grabien News founder Tom Elliott helped demonstrate with a video, hosts and panelists on “Morning Joe” earlier today must have come close to breaking it:
SUPERCUT!
Today’s ‘Morning Joe’ condensed to 45 seconds #TrumpIsHitler pic.twitter.com/Hg3FUlwyc5
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2020
One thing is for sure:
LOL… Trump has totally broken these people. https://t.co/21cbKZoCRj
— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 23, 2020
Fact check: TRUE!
And today’s spin of the TDS wheel lands on…..
Trump is Hitler. https://t.co/oEwgv8iMFK
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) September 23, 2020
And “fascist”… and “Nazi”…
Remember when they used to sell “Morning Joe” as the reasonable, moderate show? This isn’t a smooth “cup of Joe.” It’s acid to the face. https://t.co/UYhGuIteuG
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 23, 2020
Lol unhinged https://t.co/oryzmsOnZF
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) September 23, 2020
There’s no way @JoeNBC and @morningmika will ever atone for getting all buddy-buddy with Trump and helping him win, but they’re damn sure gonna try. https://t.co/tuAyWJORYu
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 23, 2020
I’m seeing a theme here lol 😂
— Lis (@lis_bri) September 23, 2020
i hope these people get help. this is unhinged and deranged
— Rob (@RobBerretta) September 23, 2020
So much has changed in four years:
Funnier when considered in light of @JoeNBC‘s giggly promotion of Trump during the 2016 primaries https://t.co/ySU4cOkXiB
— Jason Hart (@jasonahart) September 23, 2020
Man, Joe interviewed Hitler *a lot* https://t.co/3nOL0lBlsY
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 23, 2020
Right!?