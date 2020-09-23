https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/unhinged-and-deranged-did-msnbcs-morning-joe-hosts-panelists-set-a-record-for-saying-fascist-and-hitler-today/

We can’t be sure what the record is for the use of “fascist” and “Hitler” on one cable news program, but as Grabien News founder Tom Elliott helped demonstrate with a video, hosts and panelists on “Morning Joe” earlier today must have come close to breaking it:

One thing is for sure:

LOL… Trump has totally broken these people. https://t.co/21cbKZoCRj — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 23, 2020

Fact check: TRUE!

And today’s spin of the TDS wheel lands on….. Trump is Hitler. https://t.co/oEwgv8iMFK — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) September 23, 2020

And “fascist”… and “Nazi”…

Remember when they used to sell “Morning Joe” as the reasonable, moderate show? This isn’t a smooth “cup of Joe.” It’s acid to the face. https://t.co/UYhGuIteuG — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 23, 2020

There’s no way @JoeNBC and @morningmika will ever atone for getting all buddy-buddy with Trump and helping him win, but they’re damn sure gonna try. https://t.co/tuAyWJORYu — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 23, 2020

I’m seeing a theme here lol 😂 — Lis (@lis_bri) September 23, 2020

i hope these people get help. this is unhinged and deranged — Rob (@RobBerretta) September 23, 2020

So much has changed in four years:

Funnier when considered in light of @JoeNBC‘s giggly promotion of Trump during the 2016 primaries https://t.co/ySU4cOkXiB — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) September 23, 2020

Man, Joe interviewed Hitler *a lot* https://t.co/3nOL0lBlsY — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 23, 2020

Right!?

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

