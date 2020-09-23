https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/09/23/unlawful-assembly-already-declared-louisville/

The announcement that no charges were brought against officers for the death of Breonna Taylor has led to a BLM protest march through the city. There have been some scuffles with police and about an hour ago (as I write this) police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered everyone to clear the area. There are several reporters on the ground. Let’s start with Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

On the ground in Louisville, Ky. for @townhallcom and the protesting crowd just heard the charges the grand jury announced for the Breonna Taylor case. They are not happy at all, some people are crying. pic.twitter.com/DwGcYKyha4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

As the BLM crowd chanted, “If we didn’t get it, burn it down!” they have marched outside the barricaded zone in Louisville and have shut down traffic in an intersection. pic.twitter.com/cIUtveA7xV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Fairly quickly the police arrived:

The protesters had a supply truck:

Tense scene as the BLM crowd marched though the streets while passing by Louisville police cars and officers. pic.twitter.com/tPyvxsJsKt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Lots of shields in that truck:

The Krassenstein brothers are already labeling this a false flag:

Does anyone else think that the Trump campaign or Republicans could be behind this Uhaul van handing out shields and “abolish the police” signs in Louisville? It would just be so easy for Trump and the GOP to sell their stupid narrative, wouldn’t it? pic.twitter.com/vn8Aj8lCpF — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 23, 2020

Of course there’s video of the marchers with these same signs but those idiots don’t care:

Protesters have organized a full front line now as they move through the streets #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/WHmiwVM2DU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Rosas caught this death threat followed by scuffles with police and arrests:

The BLM crowd was marching in the street until they were stopped by Louisville police in riot gear. The police moved in and rioters started to fight with the police and arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/Y9lAV76SJP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Another view of the standoff with police:

First standoff between police and protesters. pic.twitter.com/zkz6Xydg8Q — John Eligon (@jeligon) September 23, 2020

Some initial vandalism:

Protesters storm a restaurant and begin throwing tables and chairs on the outdoor patio #Louisville #LouisvilleProtest #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/yYukW8b3FG — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

An unlawful assembly was declared:

Cops declare an unlawful assembly downtown and telling protesters to leave. Protesters fairly thin in numbers but lots of police. Two armored vehicles and lots of batons. pic.twitter.com/jICtZwIhO0 — John Eligon (@jeligon) September 23, 2020

Another speaker announcement from the LMPD declaring the demonstration an unlawful assembly #Louisville #LouisvilleProtest #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/ev19d2i2EJ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

There’s also a caravan of BLM supporters in cars:

Some people shouting at police trying to provoke a reaction from them or the crowd:

Arrests are being made:

Arrests being made after the unlawful assembly declaration, as police try to clear the crowd of protesters #Louisville #LouisvilleProtest #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/XNIxLKCO74 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Some people are already turning on local businesses:

Hearing reports the windows survived despite protesters banging on them with their bats and wooden beams. The scene got too chaotic there along Bardstown to fully assess, will find out more if I can. — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Bottles are being thrown:

Someone threw a glass bottle towards the police, hit one of the protesters instead #Louisville #LouisvilleProtests #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/uH0GhCXXRI — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

It’s not even dark yet. Things always get worse once it’s dark.

I’ll update this post as the night goes on. I’m not hopeful this is going to remain peaceful or even “mostly peaceful.”

