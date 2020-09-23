https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/09/23/unlawful-assembly-already-declared-louisville/

The announcement that no charges were brought against officers for the death of Breonna Taylor has led to a BLM protest march through the city. There have been some scuffles with police and about an hour ago (as I write this) police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered everyone to clear the area. There are several reporters on the ground. Let’s start with Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

Fairly quickly the police arrived:

The protesters had a supply truck:

Lots of shields in that truck:

The Krassenstein brothers are already labeling this a false flag:

Of course there’s video of the marchers with these same signs but those idiots don’t care:

Rosas caught this death threat followed by scuffles with police and arrests:

Another view of the standoff with police:

Some initial vandalism:

An unlawful assembly was declared:

There’s also a caravan of BLM supporters in cars:

Some people shouting at police trying to provoke a reaction from them or the crowd:

Arrests are being made:

Some people are already turning on local businesses:

Bottles are being thrown:

It’s not even dark yet. Things always get worse once it’s dark.

I’ll update this post as the night goes on. I’m not hopeful this is going to remain peaceful or even “mostly peaceful.”

