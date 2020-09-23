https://www.theepochtimes.com/up-to-70-percent-of-kn95-masks-from-china-not-meeting-health-standards-researchers-say_3511928.html

Up to 70 percent of KN95 masks imported from China do not meet U.S. health standards and could endanger healthcare workers and patients, an independent medical product evaluation found.

As the name suggests, KN95 masks should be capable of filtering out 95 percent of hazardous particles in the air. KN95 masks, which are not officially certified by U.S. authorities, are the Chinese version of N95 masks.

But a recent testing found that across nearly 200 KN95 masks imported from China, 60 to 70 percent of them are “significantly inferior” and do not live up to the packaging claims.

The analysis sampled 15 Chinese manufacturers that supply major U.S. hospitals and health systems, according to Pennsylvania-based ECRI Institute, a patient safety advocacy group that released the findings on Sept. 22. The lapse in quality prompted the ECRI to issue a hazard alert.

Thousands of manufacturing startups have sprung up in China to pipeline medical supplies—which were in dire shortage in the wake of the pandemic. Chinese KN95 masks have been among the most prevalent kinds imported to the United States, the institute said.

“We’re finding that many aren’t safe and effective against the spread of COVID-19,” said ECRI president and CEO Marcus Schabacker in a statement. He added that healthcare providers need to “do more due diligence before purchasing masks that aren’t made or certified in America.”

As a second defect, the Chinese masks ECRI tested all have ear loop straps rather than the head or neck band design that could seal the mask more tightly against the face—as required by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the U.S. federal agency overseeing workplace safety.

The institute suggested that healthcare providers use NIOSH-certified respirators, and only use KN95s or other alternatives as a “last resort.”

While Chinese quality standards for such masks are essentially the same as those in the United States, “there is no guarantee that what you buy will meet KN95 filtration requirements,” the alert said.

It cautioned that one “cannot judge the authenticity of a respirator by its appearance, labeling, or packaging.” Some imported respirators, despite being labeled with the same model names, have a slightly different look and “perform significantly differently in filtration testing,” it said.

To ensure the quality of mask purchases, ECRI recommended that buyers request a test report about the mask performance for review, request samples for testing to verify its filtration efficiency, and check the strap area and conduct tests to ensure a proper fit.

U.S. federal authorities have previously cracked down on faulty Chinese medical gear.

Most recently, custom officers in Chicago in September seized half a million counterfeit N95 masks shipped from China’s Shenzhen city. The officers had sent 30 masks from the shipment for testing, and 10 percent turned out to be substandard.

In June, prosecutors charged a Chinese mask producer for exporting more than 140,000 defective masks advertised as KN95. The masks only filtered 22 percent of small particles, according to the Department of Justice.

In the same month, another Chinese manufacturer was charged for selling 495,200 low-quality masks to the United States, which Acting FBI-Newark Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski said “show a blatant disregard for the safety of American citizens.”

In May, the Food and Drug Administration banned 65 Chinese mask makers from exporting to the United States because their products did not meet filtration standards. The number of U.S.-authorized Chinese manufacturers was also cut down to 14.

Defective Chinese medical gear has drawn complaints from other countries, the most recent being Sweden.

