Senator Rand Paul, who is also a doctor, confronted Dr. Fauci today in a Senate hearing and asked if he now has any regrets for his insane directives during the China coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Fauci recommended that President Trump shut down the US economy in March and April this year. These disastrous actions led to more severe actions by insane politicians around the US. Many liberal states are still shut down.

A few weeks ago, when Rep. Jim Jordan grilled Fauci on whether the protesters and rioters are increasing the spread of COVID-19 Fauci danced around the question and would not condemn the violent protests and riots.

Wow Rep. @Jim_Jordan GRILLS Dr. Fauci on whether protests are increasing the spread of the virus. Watch This 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHxSs7lDUH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2020

Today Senator Rand Paul confronted Dr. Fauci who clearly is not used to being called out his own incompetence.

Senator Paul asked Dr. Fauci if he had any regrets for his recommendations and actions during the China coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Fauci responded basically that he did not:

Yes, in the beginning we’ve done things based on the knowledge we had at the time. And hopefully, and I am, and my colleagues are humble enough and modest enough to realize that as new data comes you make different recommendations but I don’t regret saying that the only way we could have stopped the explosion of infection was by potentially, I want to say shutting down. I mean essentially having the physical separation and the kinds of recommendations that we made.

Watch the full video today where I take Dr. Fauci to task for lockdowns and his praise of Gov cuomo whose state has the highest death rate. https://t.co/e8rD0Ks3MV — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 23, 2020

See video below as well:

[embedded content]

Others jumped in on Dr. Fauci’s response:

Fauci apparently has missed the entirety of the burgeoning heterogeneity literature. He’s using models that don’t match the data. Get the man some @mgmgomes1, please! https://t.co/UHfBUFQYna — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 23, 2020

And another on the Dr.’s false accusations about New York:

Dr. Fauci challenged @RandPaul‘s assertion that New York City had the WORST record for #COVID19 in the world. Sen. Paul is right. Data taken from The Economist, EuroMOMO, and CDC. % of Excess deaths per 100K week over week.

NYC has THE WORST record in the world. 1/ pic.twitter.com/tULWUocMco — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 23, 2020

Dr. Fauci is not an honest person and has made mistake after mistake during this coronavirus epidemic.

His actions have devastated the middle class in America and several countries around the world.

This man should resign immediately.

