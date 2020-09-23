https://www.dailywire.com/news/walsh-dems-dig-up-shocking-dirt-on-amy-coney-barrett-trumps-potential-scotus-pick-heres-what-they-discovered

Note: The following piece employs devices known as sarcasm and parody, which frequently confuse the outrage mob and totally unbiased fact-checkers.

It is widely anticipated that President Donald Trump will select Amy Coney Barrett to take the Supreme Court seat that Republicans callously intend to fill even though Democrats have specifically said that they’d prefer to do it. It is also widely anticipated that the latter will dig up many dark secrets about the judge, just in time for the confirmation hearings. It’s hard to know what these secrets will be, mainly because Chuck Schumer hasn’t invented them yet. Perhaps it will be discovered that she is an assassin for the mob, or that she illegally poaches the tusks of endangered elephants, or that she is a serial killer and neo-Nazi and reptilian shapeshifter who frequently double parks and never tips the pizza delivery guy. After Brett Kavanaugh was exposed as the ring leader of a roving band of teenaged gang rapists, anything is possible.

The full truth about Barrett will come out soon enough. In the meantime, Democrats and their oppo research team at the Washington Post have already unearthed a significant amount of dirt. This is but a foretaste of what is to come, but it is enough to send shivers down the spine. As the media has only just begun to demonstrate, Amy Coney Barrett is a dangerous woman. Here are the scandalous facts that have already been exposed:

1. She is a Catholic.

Not just Catholic, but an “extreme,” “controversial,” and (worst of all) “conservative” Catholic. She is the one to whom Senator Dianne Feinstein famously charged, “the dogma lives loudly within you.” A disturbing expose in the Washington Post showed that Barrett considers her legal career, and indeed her whole life, to be “but a means to an end,” and that end is “building the Kingdom of God.” One might protest that this is a standard view for any devoutly religious person. Yes, and that is precisely the problem. Devout religious conviction is deeply troubling — unless, as with Joe Biden, it is the sort of “devout religious conviction” that wouldn’t be out of place at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser.

2. She is part of a charismatic Christian group that literally inspired “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

As Newsweek brought to light this week, Barrett belongs to People of Praise — an organization so backwards and patriarchal that it actually served as the basis for Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel about a future where women are subjugated and enslaved by men. This is stunning. As a side note, it’s also not at all true. Newsweek later ran a correction admitting that, in fact, there was absolutely no connection between People of Praise and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” But that is irrelevant. The fact is that Barrett’s group could have inspired the book, so even if it didn’t, it still did, in a certain way, when you think about it.

3. She believes in due process for men.

Proving that the connection with the “Handmaid’s Tale” is very real — even if it isn’t — another reporter from the Washington Post reveals that Barrett wrote “an influential decision making it easier for students accused of sexual assault to challenge universities’ handling of their cases.” This flies directly in the face of the sacred legal principle that a woman never lies, and should always be believed, unless she accuses a Democrat in which case she’s probably a Russian spy.

4. She is anti-abortion.

As yet another Washington Post article described it, her anti-abortion position is perhaps the most problematic aspect of an already “alarming” record. But I prefer the eloquent directness of Wandy Ortiz’s Refinery29 article: Amy Coney Barrett “hates your uterus.” You might argue that Barrett’s opposition to abortion stems from her scientifically provable position that unborn humans are human, and therefore dismembering them in the womb is no more justifiable than dismembering them anywhere else, but I think Ortiz’s article gets closer to the heart of the matter. Clearly, Barrett hates your internal organs and wants to enslave women because she has been brainwashed by a radical religious cult that didn’t inspire “The Handmaid’s Tale” but totally could have.

These are just some of the ominous red flags. And we haven’t even talked about the fact that Barrett has a lot of kids, which is pretty weird, let’s be be honest. One can only imagine what other skeletons may be stowed away in the closet. Indeed, let’s hope the Democrats are imagining some really scary ones as when speak. But that is all icing on the cake. We already know enough about the dangerous radical to disqualify her from consideration.

More from Matt Walsh: BLM Deletes ‘What We Believe’ Section Of Website. Here Are The Agenda Items They No Longer Want You To See.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

