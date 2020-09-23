https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/wapo-firefighter-puts-forth-brave-but-ultimately-fruitless-attempt-to-drive-a-stake-through-the-heart-of-hunter-biden-report/

GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have released their preliminary report on Hunter Biden, and it’s problematic, to say the least.

No, not because of Biden’s super-shady business dealings and compelling evidence of corruption. It’s because of the grammar.

Here, let Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake show you:

This Senate GOP report on Hunter Biden could have used some more proofreading. In one graph: Both “but” and “however” in the same sentence. The next sentence: “to drive a wedge between Ukrainian and the U.S. in an effort to …” pic.twitter.com/j45o4dp05n — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 23, 2020

Welp, that’s it. The case against Hunter Biden is officially toast. Grassley and Johnson should just get it over with now and retire in shame.

good to know you can spot the most important part of report 🙄🙄 — Frances Erlebacher (@FrancesforNH) September 23, 2020

Great catch ! There may be a Pulitzer in your future. — Lars Kerch 🇺🇸 (@LarsKerch) September 23, 2020

Heh.

The sad thing is that Aaron actually thinks he did get ’em.

“How can we take these assertions seriously when the report mistakes an en dash for an em dash on Page 811?!?!?” — A Very Very Serious Journalist — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) September 23, 2020

Narrator: Aaron only thinks he’s a serious journalist. He is, in fact, not a serious person.

Yep, definitely focus on the grammar. pic.twitter.com/VxSI4y7Nwy — Ice Clown 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) September 23, 2020

This is typical deflection. You’re focusing on the grammar rather than the content. Good one. — Cori 🇺🇸 (@_montoni) September 23, 2020

Lets not focus on the content within the document….The proofreading is what needs to be addressed…..🤡 — Jack_Burton (@jack_burton) September 23, 2020

Thank you, Mr. Grammar Police. Let’s discuss the actual content, shall we? — BeBetter (@CoachDaveHuf) September 23, 2020

Now evaluate the content and not the typos — gingertab (@gingertab1) September 23, 2020

If Aaron evaluates the content, he’ll have actually evaluate it, you know? And he might not like what he reads.

If Aaron closes his eyes and plugs his ears, maybe all of this will go away.

I’m so sorry this is happening to you — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) September 23, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you. My condolences, and I wish your butt a speedy recovery from its hurt. — All Your Votes Are Belong To USps (@BenignApathy) September 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

