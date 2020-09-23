https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/wapo-firefighter-puts-forth-brave-but-ultimately-fruitless-attempt-to-drive-a-stake-through-the-heart-of-hunter-biden-report/

GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have released their preliminary report on Hunter Biden, and it’s problematic, to say the least.

No, not because of Biden’s super-shady business dealings and compelling evidence of corruption. It’s because of the grammar.

Here, let Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake show you:

Welp, that’s it. The case against Hunter Biden is officially toast. Grassley and Johnson should just get it over with now and retire in shame.

Heh.

The sad thing is that Aaron actually thinks he did get ’em.

Narrator: Aaron only thinks he’s a serious journalist. He is, in fact, not a serious person.

If Aaron evaluates the content, he’ll have actually evaluate it, you know? And he might not like what he reads.

If Aaron closes his eyes and plugs his ears, maybe all of this will go away.

