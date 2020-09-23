http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KH0LZPVv2RU/

A video posted on Twitter shows two armed men walking with protesters during a Wednesday night march for Breonna Taylor in Austin, Texas.

“Are you guys going to use those tonight,” Twitter user Savanah Hernandez asks two armed me walking with protesters in Austin. “We hope not,” one of the men wearing a mask over his face replies.

I asked two armed members of tonight’s march if they planned on using their guns on police. One of them responds “legally I’m required to say no” pic.twitter.com/Sd7fJY5dvk — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Hernandez asks why they have the rifles. The masked man responds, “Because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Hernandez asks, “So, they’re not for like the cops or anything?”

“No, no, just for protection,” the masked man replied.

At that point, his bearded companion responded, “Legally, I am required to answer no.” He then started laughing.

In another video she posted, a man wearing all black with his face covered can be seen carrying a rifle in the crowd as they march down Congress in Austin.

White ANTIFA member has a breakdown after black BLM member threatens to beat her up pic.twitter.com/tzE4veGfAG — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Earlier, Hernandez reported that protesters mobbed a local independent journalist and chased him down the streets, Breitbart Texas reported.

Protesters can be seen surrounding the man while chanting, “Act like a cop, be treated like a cop.”

Hernandez tweeted another video showing protesters following the journalist down the street while yelling, “This is not the press. This is not the press.”

