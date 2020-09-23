https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/517810-watch-live-kentucky-ag-holds-press-conference-following-breonna-taylor

A grand jury is expected to announce its decision Wednesday afternoon in the case of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her home on March 13 by Louisville police officers after executing a no-knock warrant.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) has scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. EDT in Frankfort following the grand jury’s decision.

