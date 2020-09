http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/okE22B3-sh0/

President Donald Trump honored veterans of the Bay of Pigs, the failed attempt by Cuban exiles to topple the communist regime set up by Fidel Castro, on Wednesday.

The president reaffirmed America’s “ironclad solidarity” with the Cuban People and Hispanics seeking freedom over communism and dictatorships.

The event took place at 11:00 a.m. EST.

