Rioters identified by journalists as being antifa attacked a police building in Portland on Monday night and chased police cars in Seattle, forcing them to reverse course.

The Portland Police Bureau said that a group of approximately 75 individuals were involved in the chaos last night, which included a “commercial grade firework” being thrown near police vehicles that were parked at the Penumbra Kelly Building. The group reportedly blocked traffic for hours and some ventured onto the property and were arrested.

#Antifa rioters threw an explosive mortar at the Penumbra Kelly police building in SE Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Bc38DGvse3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate on antifa, highlighted another moment, allegedly in Seattle, which showed “antifa black bloc rioters” forcing “police vehicles away.”

Seattle: Antifa black bloc rioters force police vehicles away. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/0RrQPvsimB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2020

