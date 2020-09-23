https://justthenews.com/government/david-brody?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Watch the debut show of “The Water Cooler” with David Brody, the first TV show from Just the News and its new partner, Real America’s Voice.

The program runs weekdays from 4 to 5 p.m. The show and several others are debuting in the coming weeks as part of a strategic partnership between Just the News and Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV.)

The other new shows to debut in the next month are “Just the News Sunday with John Solomon,” Sundays, 10-11 a.m.; “Actionable Intelligence” with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, weekdays, 6-7 p.m.; and “Just the News AM” with White House correspondent Carrie Sheffield, weekdays, 9-10 a.m. All shows are listed in Eastern Time.