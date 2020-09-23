https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-uhaul-truck-hands-out-riot-shields-supplies-to-blm-protesters-in-louisville

Demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky, protesting the outcome of a grand jury investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death, received a fresh supply of riot shields, signs, and supplies from a UHaul van Wednesday afternoon, indicating substantial pre-planning.

The Daily Caller’s Julio Rosas was on the scene in Lousiville Wednesday afternoon, recording the crowd’s reaction to a grand jury decision indicting only one officer for crimes related to Breonna Taylor’s death. As the Daily Wire reported earlier, Sgt. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of “wanton endangerment in the first degree” for discharging his service weapon into three apartments during execution of a warrant on Taylor’s apartment.

None of the other officers or investigators were charged and Kentucky’s Attorney General noted in a press conference that officers knocked and announced before executing the warrant — a fact corroborated, he said, by witness accounts. Witness accounts also indicate that Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s companion, fired at officers first.

Demonstrations are taking place in Louisville Wednesday evening, however, as Rosas noted, and some demonstrators are being actively supplied by outside organizers.

“While the BLM crowd was marching in Louisville, a U Haul truck pulled up with shields and supplies for the group to use,” Rosas reported.

While the BLM crowd was marching in Louisville, a U Haul truck pulled up with shields and supplies for the group to use. pic.twitter.com/VestCPdyTk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Brendan Gutenschwager, known as guerilla reporter @BGonTheScene, captured a different angle of the supply delivery.

More of the Uhaul riot shield transport. May be more efficient than the Black Lives Matter Snack Van, higher capacity & fewer windows at risk of being smashed #Louisville #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3RX8PNDy1b — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Reporter Ian Miles Cheong suggested that the supplier may be a local organizer.

Although the demonstrations began peacefully, as Wednesday afternoon wore on, protesters began confronting police and invading private property, breaking windows, and, in one case, upending tables in an outdoor dining space.

Rosas noted that, by around 4 pm, the demonstrations became confrontational, with protesters openly threatening police officers: “One person shouted at Louisville police, ‘All y’all get ready to fucking die!’” Rosas noted.

“The BLM crowd was marching in the street until they were stopped by Louisville police in riot gear,” he continued. “The police moved in and rioters started to fight with the police and arrests have been made.”

As the Daily Wire noted earlier this week, Louisville has been under a general curfew for several days as officials awaited the outcome of the grand jury investigation in the Breonna Taylor case. Wednesday evening is no exception. Fearing that riots could follow peaceful demonstrations — as they have in many cities over the course of the summer — Louisville mayor Greg Fisher declared a curfew beginning at 9 pm on Wednesday, running through Thursday morning, and falling again Thursday afternoon.

“All of Jefferson County will be under a curfew starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6:30 a.m., Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said,” according to local outlet, WDRB. “The curfew will last for 72 hours and have exemptions for work, medical aid and attending worship.”

Fisher also “declared a state of emergency for the city on Tuesday, signing two executive orders ‘which allows him to exercise any of his emergency powers.’” The executive order is designed to forstall expected violence.

