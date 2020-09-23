https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/got-one-got-one-louisville-metro-police-release-video-police-officers-shot-blm-protest-video/

As reported earlier by Cassandra Fairbanks — THREE Louisville Police Officers were shot on Wednesday night following the grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor case.

Louisville police reportedly have suspects in custody following the shooting.

Protesters filmed the police shooting earlier tonight.

The Louisville Metro Police Department released video tonight from a police camera.
The officers scream, “We got one down!”

