As reported earlier by Cassandra Fairbanks — THREE Louisville Police Officers were shot on Wednesday night following the grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor case.

Louisville police reportedly have suspects in custody following the shooting.

Protesters filmed the police shooting earlier tonight.

Lots of windows are being smashed throughout this march. Right before the crowd left Jefferson Square, a loudspeaker announcement reminded everyone that it’s been declared an unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/NOQ1zZpOG4 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020

The Louisville Metro Police Department released video tonight from a police camera.

The officers scream, “We got one down!”

OFFICER SHOT: Video captured by the Louisville Metro Police Department caught the moment shots were fired in downtown Louisville following the grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor case. Here’s what happened after the shots were fired. What we know: https://t.co/QlKCq60h1r pic.twitter.com/0UDMhCjhaQ — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) September 24, 2020

