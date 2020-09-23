https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wrong-nadler-jerry-nadler-loses-balance-awkwardly-shuffles-away-pelosi-gives-presser-video/

What is wrong with Congressman Jerrold Nadler?

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) on Wednesday appeared to lose his balance before awkwardly shuffling away from the lectern as Speaker Pelosi gave a presser.

Nadler put his bare hand on the shared podium to stabilize himself before limping and shuffling away.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees Release DEVASTATING Report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption — CROOKED BIDEN FAMILY ENRICHED THEMSELVES AND OBAMA KNEW!

Twitter users weighed in…

Democrat lawmakers are falling apart before our eyes!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...