https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/09/23/this-detail-in-the-hunter-biden-report-again-exposes-the-medias-insane-double-standard-n2576768

As Leah reported earlier, the Senate Homeland Security and Finances Committee released a lengthy and preliminary report about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Among other serious conflicts of interest and shady practices, the report states Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from the wife of Moscow’s mayor.

Hunter Biden and his associate, Archer, had a financial relationship with Russian businesswoman Elena Baturina. Baturina is the former wife of the late Yuri Luzhkov, who was the mayor of Moscow and was fired in 2010 by then-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev over corruption allegations. Baturina became Russia’s only female billionaire when her plastics company, Inteko, received a series of Moscow municipal contracts while her husband was mayor. According to reporting, “Luzhkov used his position as mayor to approve 20 real estate projects that were built by a Baturina-owned construction company and ultimately generated multibillion-ruble profits for his family.” In addition, a Russian investigation led to a criminal case against the former head of the Bank of Moscow, Andrey Borodin, who “allegedly used money from the Moscow City Budget to lend money to shell companies, which ultimately transferred $443 million to Baturina.” On Feb. 14, 2014, Baturina wired $3.5 million to a Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC (Rosemont Seneca Thornton) bank account for a “Consultancy Agreement DD12.02.2014. Rosemont Seneca Thornton is an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden that was incorporated on May 28, 2013 in Wilmington, Del. According to The Financial Times, Thornton Group, a Massachusetts-based firm. In June 2009, Biden co-founded Rosemont Seneca Partners with Archer and Christopher Heinz. The Thornton Group’s website statutes that it has offices in Boston and Beijing, lists Rosemont Seneca Partners among its list of alliance and clients, and includes photographs from multiple events attended by Hunter Biden.

Given how Democrats and the media have falsely beaten the drum of “Russian collusion” between President Trump and the Russian government for years, you’d think their allies in the media would be highlighting this point. After all, they continue to claim Russia is a serious threat to the 2020 presidential election. Alas, they are not.

1,500+ words from @politico on Johnson/Grassley interim report and not ONE mention of $3.5M wire transfer to Hunter Biden from the former Moscow Mayor’s wife… https://t.co/y7IaCDvd1k — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) September 23, 2020

