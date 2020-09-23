https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/09/video-woman-driver-crashes-car-while-flipping-the-bird-at-trump-supporters/?fbclid=IwAR3f6YLtEQEtmm7jmH2znYkTgJyS1E2XkxpekqH1tdL-45b7DvN-n4S15Zg

A woman crashed her car after she leaned out the window to flip off a MAGA corner rally.

Yes. This woman was driving her car, took her hands off the steering wheel, leaned out the window, and flipped off a bunch of strangers. They were not in her way or bothering her.

Woman had a TDS meltdown over a MAGA street corner rally then proceeded to hit the vehicle in front of her while police were behind her 🤣pic.twitter.com/rEVEGeKNaj — John D ● (@RedWingGrips) September 22, 2020

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.

Thank God no one got hurt.

