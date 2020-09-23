https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bob-woodward-cnn-jamie-gangel-audio/2020/09/23/id/988469

Watergate reporter Bob Woodward said he was persuaded by CNN reporter Jamie Gangel to release the audio of his interviews with President Donald Trump the veteran journalist’s new book.

“Being honest, the book would have not received the attention, the focus, and the kind of, ‘Oh, it’s all true. We can hear it,’ if I did not have those two women ganging up on me,” Woodward said Tuesday during an interview with CNN President Jeff Zucker, The Hill reported.

Woodward said he initially did not want to release the audio of the president until Gangel and his wife, journalist Elsa Walsh, convinced them to do it. CNN and The Washington Post released the audio from the 18 interviews Woodward did with Trump.

“It’s not the same as it is on the page,” Woodward added, according to the Associated Press. “The microphone really is a microscope.”

Woodward’s book, “Rage,” revealed new information about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s letters to Trump, former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats fearing Russian President Vladimir Putin had dirt on Trump, and Trump talking about how he was “playing [the coronavirus] down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

