A Louisville police officer, wounded in the confrontation with Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, has bitterly criticized the city’s leadership for its failures of “epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their a**es.”

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly made the comments in an email sent to all 1,000 members of the Louisiville Police Department. His attorney confirmed the email was sent by Mattingly.

The sergeant is one of three officers who may be indicted by a grand jury this week in connection with Taylor’s death. The police were serving a warrant when Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire on the officers, wounding Mattingly and resulting in return fire that killed Ms. Taylor.

In the letter, Mattingly pulled no punches in his bitter denunciation of Mayor Greg Fisher.

Daily Caller:

“I’m sorry you have to go through this. I’m sorry your families have to go through this. I’m sorry the Mayor, [Public Safety Chief] Amy Hess and [Former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD)] Chief [Steve] Conrad failed all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses,” the alleged email, which was first reported by VICE’s Roberto Aram Ferdman, reads. “You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position,” the email continues. “The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles and urine on you and expect you to do nothing. It goes against EVERYTHING we were taught in the academy.”

Mattingly defended his actions on the night of Taylor’s shooting.

“I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night. It’s sad how the good guys are demonized, and criminals are canonized.” Mattingly also reportedly encouraged officers to be strong, warning them that they are “just a pawn in the Mayor’s political game.”

Actually, the cops are more like sacrificial lambs than pawns in Fisher’s political games.

You have to think that Mattingly is expressing the long-suppressed feelings of many police officers around the country. Facing situations where one wrong move could get them charged with violating the rights of people who are screaming for their death would be made a little easier if they knew the political authorities and their own leaders would stand behind them instead of joining the mob calling for their blood.

When the media calls tear gas a “lethal weapon” and accuses cops of inciting riots when they’re outnumbered fifty to one and expected to keep the peace, the police know they’re in trouble. Record numbers are retiring or asking for transfers to less taxing duties. Morale in many departments is non-existent. And the criminals have taken advantage of this chaos to go on violent shooting sprees in most major cities.

Mattingly closed his email with a hopeful wish.

“I wish I were there with you leading the charge,” he said in closing. “I’ll be praying for your safety. Remember you are just a pawn in the Mayors political game. I’m proof they do not care about you or your family, and you are replaceable. Stay safe and do the right thing. YOU ARE LOVED AND SUPPORTED by most of the community. Now go be the Warriors you are, but please be safe! None of these ‘peaceful’ protesters are worth your career or freedom. God speed boys and girls.”

Naturally, Mattingly’s email did not sit well with the left.

New: LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly (who is being investigated as part of Breonna Taylor’s case) sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs, complains about the government enforcing civil rights violations, and claims this is “good versus evil” pic.twitter.com/VcuyPDP790 — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 22, 2020

Indictments in the grand jury case are expected to come down sometime today.

