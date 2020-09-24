http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ezdPbEr4it0/

Thirteen people were shot, three fatally, Wednesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the fatalities began just before 10:30 a.m. when 22-year-old Jeremiah Neves and a 39-year-old woman were walking in the “2500 block of North Maplewood Avenue.” As they strolled, a male approached them and opened fire. Neves was shot and killed, the woman was shot but received non-life-threatening injuries.

The second fatal shooting occurred at 3:08 p.m., when numerous individuals walked up on a 55-year-old man and began shooting. The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The third fatality occurred about 8:30 p.m., when two women, a 28-year-old and a 35-year-old, were shot “in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue.” The 28-year-old was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. The 35-year-old refused treatment.

Breitbart News reported 14 were shot, three fatally, Monday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. And Monday’s violence followed a weekend in which nearly 40 were shot, six fatally.

The early part of the weekend was especially violent, with 30 people shot Friday evening into Sunday morning alone in Chicago. Two of those victims succumbed to their wounds.

