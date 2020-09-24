https://trendingpolitics.com/no-stamina-ap-reporter-confirms-joe-biden-called-a-lid-on-his-day-at-9-2am-est/
Although we are only 40 days away from the election, Joe Biden has already “called a lid” on his day…at 9:20am EST.
Here’s what Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller tweeted just moments ago:
While President Trump is leading our country, negotiating peace deals AND holding rallies, Joe Biden is ending his days earlier than ever.
As expected, Twitter took notice:
What is your reaction to Biden ALREADY “calling it a day”?
Comment below…