Although we are only 40 days away from the election, Joe Biden has already “called a lid” on his day…at 9:20am EST.

Here’s what Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller tweeted just moments ago:

While President Trump is leading our country, negotiating peace deals AND holding rallies, Joe Biden is ending his days earlier than ever.

As expected, Twitter took notice:

